Stuck.. by julzmaioro
Stuck..

While walking around the garden with the camera I saw this poor bee captured with in the Iris petals, I took the shot and then 'opened' the petals and released him, he seemed quite relieved..
5th October 2023

julia

April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
