Photo 3814
Maree Parvie..
At my Sisters today and this sweetest little rose is always the first to flower. It is a little 'buttonhole' rose and seems to bloom for months. Very worthwhile in the garden.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
1
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4921
photos
191
followers
211
following
1044% complete
View this month »
3814
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
22nd October 2023 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
buttonhole
,
maree
,
parvie
Dianne
Really nice.
October 22nd, 2023
