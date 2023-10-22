Previous
Maree Parvie.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3814

Maree Parvie..

At my Sisters today and this sweetest little rose is always the first to flower. It is a little 'buttonhole' rose and seems to bloom for months. Very worthwhile in the garden.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1044% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Really nice.
October 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise