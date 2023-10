Pothole..

* have had my Sister staying the weekend ( it has been a long weekend ) and as it is nearly 50years since she has left the district we took her for a drive around some of the local beaches. The lighthouse in this photo has featured in my project over the years, but since January this is the closest we can get to it, as after a huge cyclone the road washed out and cut off access. It will be some time before it can be restored.