Bearded Iris..

Just home from a huge day. Firstly our Camera Club took a trip South to a beautiful historic house and garden and lunch at a Cafe in the grounds, as a end of year celebration.. The house was decorated with some Christmas decorations and looked very smart. But unfortunately as it was raining we were unable to have a good look around the extensive garden.. I loved the colour of this Iris.

Tonight we went to a dinner and presentation for one of the local Volunteer Firemen who has just served 25 years..

The local brigade do such a fantastic job and we are very lucky they serve our community.