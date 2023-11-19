Previous
Hazy River Hills by julzmaioro
Hazy River Hills

Not much of a photography day today/weekend, but late afternoon a little better light started to break through. so I went out with the camera to get a shot of the hazy mist hanging around in the river hills..
19th November 2023

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
@julzmaioro
Brian ace
I like the moody feel
November 19th, 2023  
