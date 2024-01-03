Previous
Standing Tall.. by julzmaioro
Standing Tall..

Another shot from our time at the Sunflower Farm. Love the vibrance against the dark blue sky..
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Dianne
Simply gorgeous. Fav
January 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful, sunflowers always make me smile. They also remind me of my Auntie Peggy, she was an artist and loved painting sunflowers.
January 3rd, 2024  
