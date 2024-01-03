Sign up
Previous
Photo 3888
Standing Tall..
Another shot from our time at the Sunflower Farm. Love the vibrance against the dark blue sky..
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
3
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
2nd January 2024 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunflowers
Dianne
Simply gorgeous. Fav
January 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful, sunflowers always make me smile. They also remind me of my Auntie Peggy, she was an artist and loved painting sunflowers.
January 3rd, 2024
