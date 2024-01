Four Sausages..

A Friend and I went to one of our favourite Cafes today. When we came out this lovely lady was sitting waiting for her coffee with her 4 little Sausage Dogs, They were all Sister's or 1/2 Sisters, with two being 14 and two 8.. The shy one peeping out from her feet was very protective and would not let me get any closer.

I am particularly fond of dachshunds as I had two when I was a kid, Fritz and Kaiser. Fritz looked like these little guys and Kaiser was a standard black and tan.