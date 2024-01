My Garden..

Had a walk around the garden this arvo with the camera.. My Hydrangeas are doing particularly well, the ones on the left are under a large Puka tree(Meryta Sinclarii) the one in the foreground is known as 'Bloody Marvelous' and it is, have it in several spots in the garden and it colour varies. The cactus on the upper right I call Leonie after the friend that gave it to me.. a great doer.. amd the pale blue/mauve with the jaggered petals is really sweet,