Previous
Photo 3930
New Zealand Tree Fern.. Ponga..
A friend and I visited a nice bit of native bush with in town boundaries today.. All the tree's were looking very lush, especially the Ponga tree's ( tree ferns) I like the looking up view , to me it looks like lacework.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
0
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3930
Tags
tree
native
fern
ponga
