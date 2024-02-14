Previous
New Zealand Tree Fern.. Ponga.. by julzmaioro
New Zealand Tree Fern.. Ponga..

A friend and I visited a nice bit of native bush with in town boundaries today.. All the tree's were looking very lush, especially the Ponga tree's ( tree ferns) I like the looking up view , to me it looks like lacework.
