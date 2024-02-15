Sign up
Previous
Photo 3931
Shadows
While walking through this lovely bush yesterday I spied the lovely shadows on the tree trunk from the Nikau palm next door..
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
4
6
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5038
photos
185
followers
212
following
1076% complete
3924
3925
3926
3927
3928
3929
3930
3931
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
14th February 2024 12:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
Joan Robillard
ace
That is awesome.
February 15th, 2024
Dianne
ace
This would make a fabulous image for your lounge (or mine for that matter...) Love it. Fav
February 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
Well spotted I love the shadows fav
February 15th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning shadows and a fab. image - fav
February 15th, 2024
