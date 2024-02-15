Previous
Shadows by julzmaioro
Photo 3931

Shadows

While walking through this lovely bush yesterday I spied the lovely shadows on the tree trunk from the Nikau palm next door..
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1076% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
That is awesome.
February 15th, 2024  
Dianne ace
This would make a fabulous image for your lounge (or mine for that matter...) Love it. Fav
February 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Well spotted I love the shadows fav
February 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning shadows and a fab. image - fav
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise