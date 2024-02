Sunshine Yellow..

I planted 3 rows of sunflowers in my Vegetable garden, but just as they were about to flower we got some very strong winds and it battered them around a bit. I was worried they would not come to anything, but after some very hot and dry weather they have come back with some more flowers, smaller than the original but still pretty.. I love this lemon yellow one, Another shot to go into my yellow file ready for next month camera club..