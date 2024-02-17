Previous
Working Dogs by julzmaioro
Photo 3933

Working Dogs

Today FG and I went to the local A&P show ( Agriculture & Pastoral) not animals & parents that a friend of my daughters thought it was years ago.
It use to be a big event but it has been dwindling over the last few years and even more so the last few years, We did enjoy watching this sheep farmer working his dogs to show 'non' farmers what they are capable of. The top images are Ace who was a great worker and got the job done pretty quickly, and the bottom left is Ace teaching the young Lad how it is done and at only 4 months old he was showing promise. Lower right is Patch and he was a little keen, and not always listening to his commands. They all did very well as right next door was the racing 'Lawnmowers'.
ace
Maggiemae ace
Our A & P show is getting more biggerer! But we seem to have a sheep dog working geese! The sponge cake and sultana cake are in there full force as are the individual flowers - dahlia, etc.
February 17th, 2024  
julia ace
@maggiemae Still a good display of Veg and flowers and baking.. but not a cow go be seen, and no chopping.. I guess it's the City boundaries spreading out our way..
February 17th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Amazing how instinctive these skills are in some 'sheepdogs' and with training... awesome to watch.
February 17th, 2024  
