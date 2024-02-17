Working Dogs

Today FG and I went to the local A&P show ( Agriculture & Pastoral) not animals & parents that a friend of my daughters thought it was years ago.

It use to be a big event but it has been dwindling over the last few years and even more so the last few years, We did enjoy watching this sheep farmer working his dogs to show 'non' farmers what they are capable of. The top images are Ace who was a great worker and got the job done pretty quickly, and the bottom left is Ace teaching the young Lad how it is done and at only 4 months old he was showing promise. Lower right is Patch and he was a little keen, and not always listening to his commands. They all did very well as right next door was the racing 'Lawnmowers'.