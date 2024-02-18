Bradleys Garden..

Previous
Today FG and I left for a few days away with a group of friends .. The guys did a trio around the South Island in 1974 .. 8 traveling in a truck kitted out with beds for all.. So this year is the 50th anniversary.. They have all stayed mates a couple gave moved away but not too far away.. and the conversation around the dinner table has changed a bit comparing which body part needs replacing and where did you get your hearing aids.. Tomorrow we set of on a Railcart adventure.. photos to come ..
Today we visited a beautiful garden..
Dianne ace
There'll be some great stories to be remembered and some new stories to add. Have a great time. This garden looks interesting.
February 18th, 2024  
