50th Anniversary Trip..

Today we travelled an iconic Nz trip known as the Forgotten World tour.

We left Tauramanui at 7.30 this morning to ride a decommissioned railway riding in modified golf carts .. We went through 24 tunnels of various lengths and seeing some sites only seen by sheep and goats.. We were warned to look out for wild stock.. which we encounter in the first 5 minutes.. photo proof of that later.. We arrived at 4.30 and are now staying at this fantastic Pub for the night before another day of adventure tomorrow.