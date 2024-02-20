Bridge to Nowhere..

On a catch up tonight been out in the Wilderness so no internet.

On Tues we were picked up from our hotel and we're flown over some very rugged bush and landed in a clearing to a nearby river where were picked up by a jet boat and travelled up stream to walk through the bush to a famous kiwi icon of the Bridge to Nowhere.

This road was formed in the 1930'sto access farmland that was balloted to returned Servicemen on their return from WW1.. the road was never completed so this bridge has never seen traffic. We walked 5k's return trip.

This trail is also a bike trail.

We were then picked up by the jet boat for the next leg of our adventure.