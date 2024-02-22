Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3938
Time for Home..
End of our adventure today .. with another jet boat ride to finish the 250 klms ride up the Whaganui River.. finishing at a beautiful Lavender garden for lunch. We have broken our return home with a stop at lake Taupo for the night.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5045
photos
186
followers
212
following
1078% complete
View this month »
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
22nd February 2024 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bound
,
homeward
Carole G
ace
Sounds like you’ve had a great time
February 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close