Forgotten World Adventures..

Home from our week of adventures so now a big job of editing my photo's .. So here is a shot of our first day when we went in modified golf carts along a decommissioned railway. We travelled all day through 24 tunnels of various lengths.. We had several stops with our guides telling us pieces of interest and also stopping to have the lovely meals ( morning lunch and afternoon tea) .. It was an amazing day and seeing alot of New Zealand back country.