Moo've over..

Before we started the Rail trek, we were given a list of 'do's and don'ts's .. and they stressed that we could encounter some animals, most likely sheep, and goats and that they had the right of way and give them room and they will soon get off the track. With in 5 min's we came across 6 angus Ster's who had no common sense what so ever.. and zigged zagged the way across the line.. They finally went to the side of the track and through the fence. The sheep were not so bad they knew to get off the track,.