Previous
Moo've over.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3940

Moo've over..

Before we started the Rail trek, we were given a list of 'do's and don'ts's .. and they stressed that we could encounter some animals, most likely sheep, and goats and that they had the right of way and give them room and they will soon get off the track. With in 5 min's we came across 6 angus Ster's who had no common sense what so ever.. and zigged zagged the way across the line.. They finally went to the side of the track and through the fence. The sheep were not so bad they knew to get off the track,.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1079% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Size matters in this case. The bigger steers were accustomed to commanding their space due to their size.I remember meeting a moose on a path and I didn't hesitate to get off the path and give it the right of way.
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise