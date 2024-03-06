Busy Day at GVR Workshop..

Today as I was just leaving town I heard the Steam train whistle blow, which indicated it had just pulled in to the town station. The Glenbrook Vintage Railway only runs on Sunday's and some Saturdays and the occasional special tour group during the week. So I went to a spot where I knew it would pass by, got a few shot's and then to this spot a couple of k's out of town at the workshop, they didn't seem to have any passengers on board and were just giving the engine a run. The majority of these guys are all volunteers and give up their time to keep the engines running.