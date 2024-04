Waikato Express way Pou's

In the last few years a new express way has been cut through to make the main highway South of Auckland a lot quicker and there are several 'art/cultural instillations and various places .. I have always admired this one of the Pou's (poles) and the Hinaki ( fishing basket). Usually I am driving or have not got the camera handy.. But had time to snap a shot as we drove past the other day..