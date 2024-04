Charlotte and her Buddy..

Today our small town was taken over by car enthusiast, in a huge display of all sorts of cars from every vintage, bikes, trucks, canons, jet cars, and planes and helicopters. ( you will see some of these photo's through the week).

This is Charlotte and when she is not doing her day job as a crane driver, she is a beautiful opera singer, or she is hanging out with her little dog and horse. The little guy looks pretty happy to be getting a piggy back.