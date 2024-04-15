Previous
Beauty and the Beast.. by julzmaioro
Beauty and the Beast..

The owner of this trike didn't look over pleased his bike was attracting attention by Barbie butterfly wing wearer..
One of the petrol heads being very obliging and letting dreamers and small children have a pretend ride on his trike.
Dianne ace
Love both the photo and the commentary - you certainly nailed the mood.
April 15th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Good for “Barbie”
April 15th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Love it!
Love it!
April 15th, 2024  
