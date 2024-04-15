Sign up
Previous
Photo 3991
Beauty and the Beast..
The owner of this trike didn't look over pleased his bike was attracting attention by Barbie butterfly wing wearer..
One of the petrol heads being very obliging and letting dreamers and small children have a pretend ride on his trike.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
3
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5098
photos
182
followers
210
following
1093% complete
View this month »
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
3989
3990
3991
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
14th April 2024 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
barbie
,
wings
,
bikie
Dianne
ace
Love both the photo and the commentary - you certainly nailed the mood.
April 15th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Good for “Barbie”
April 15th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love it!
April 15th, 2024
