Forest Floor Garden.. by julzmaioro
Forest Floor Garden..

Another from the Files.
When walking through our Native Bush it pays to walk slowly and keep your eyes peeled as all sorts are hiding right in plan sight if you take your time. These little fungi were tiny and growing on fallen branches.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1106% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
June 3rd, 2024  
Dianne ace
Very sweet little fungi.
June 3rd, 2024  
Annie D ace
beautiful
June 3rd, 2024  
