Netball ..

I messaged Kenna this morning to check on what time her Netball was and told her Poppa and I planned on coming up.. Then she told me that todays game was not going to be inside in the warmth of the Stadium, but outside.. in the cold and wet.. We stuck to the plan but did take cover during a heavy shower, but the wet did make for moody skies and nice reflections. It was a good game but unfortunately they did have a loss.

Kenna is our Granddaughter and conveniently is wearing the GD bib in the red and green.