Previous
Netball .. by julzmaioro
Photo 4073

Netball ..

I messaged Kenna this morning to check on what time her Netball was and told her Poppa and I planned on coming up.. Then she told me that todays game was not going to be inside in the warmth of the Stadium, but outside.. in the cold and wet.. We stuck to the plan but did take cover during a heavy shower, but the wet did make for moody skies and nice reflections. It was a good game but unfortunately they did have a loss.
Kenna is our Granddaughter and conveniently is wearing the GD bib in the red and green.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
What a ghastly day to be a spectator (and player). A pity they couldn’t pull off the win.
July 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing collage
July 6th, 2024  
Annie D ace
I have spectated in the rain too many times to count when my daughters played and umpired netball....the rain does provide a moody atmosphere and wonderful reflections.
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise