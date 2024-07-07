Sign up
Photo 4074
Forest Walk..
A horrible day today, very cold and showers with the occasional burst of sunshine, but not enough to venture out, so here is a shot from my time up in the forest just as the last of the mist was disappearing.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5181
photos
179
followers
210
following
1116% complete
4067
4068
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
30th June 2024 12:10pm
Exif
Tags
fog
,
forest
,
mist
