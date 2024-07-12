Previous
Early morning View by julzmaioro
Photo 4079

Early morning View

Took the camera for a short walk this morning as there was a pretty good frost.. or so I thought .. but not as good as what I first thought so got a shot of my view instead.. I think it would of been a pretty white on the farms below..
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...


Brigette ace
nice visit. This would be an interesting non-challenge thingy.. walk 5 - 10 minutes from your house and photograph what you see.. my view would be nothing as lovely as this. although i can see Rangitoto and the sky tower in the distance from my house.. (i live west Ak)
July 12th, 2024  
julia ace
@brigette I am very South of Auckland and can also see Rangitoto and Sky tower..It is a good exercise to photograph what is in your own backyard that we otherwise take for granted.
July 12th, 2024  
Brigette ace
@julzmaioro you must be a bit elevated too! i grew up in manurewa
July 12th, 2024  
julia ace
@brigette South West waiuku.. actually over the border in the Waikato.
July 12th, 2024  
