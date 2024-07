Window Peeper..

Dipping into the files again today.. Dipping into the files again today as busy and wet day.

Took this shot when our camera club went on a trip to a unused Saw mill// It has several deserted houses on site some that you can go into which give lots of photo ops others are locked up as too dangerous to look around.. It was a drizzly day so umbrellas were out which gave a great contrast for this shot.