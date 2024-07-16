Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4083
Push Me Pull Me
I was at our Garden Circle visit today and I saw these two Steer's lined up perfectly..
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5190
photos
178
followers
209
following
1118% complete
View this month »
4076
4077
4078
4079
4080
4081
4082
4083
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
16th July 2024 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
steer
,
hereford's
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
LOL, I thought the same thing before I even saw the title--fun!
July 16th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Too funny. One for Damien Hurst!
July 16th, 2024
mike
ace
well spotted - perfect alignment
July 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close