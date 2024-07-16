Previous
Push Me Pull Me by julzmaioro
Photo 4083

Push Me Pull Me

I was at our Garden Circle visit today and I saw these two Steer's lined up perfectly..
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
LOL, I thought the same thing before I even saw the title--fun!
July 16th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Too funny. One for Damien Hurst!
July 16th, 2024  
mike ace
well spotted - perfect alignment
July 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
