It seems that @dide and I were both busy creating Christmas tree's today .. Dianne's is far more creative than mine but pretty pleased with the result .. We are having a family Christmas on Saturday so in true Kiwi fashion we are hoping for a fine day to have an Alfresco lunch .. so as we have a 'False' Well in the garden FG cut some dried flax flower stems for me and I have arranged them in the well and decorated with tinsel little wooden ornaments...