Rainbow2022 #29 Orange by julzmaioro
Rainbow2022 #29 Orange

Was very pleased that my orange Hibiscus was flowering in time for my Orange photo.. There were several out last week but the wind had bruised them badly..
Love this one with it's strong orange and the clashy pink in the centre..
julia

ace
kali ace
stunner!
March 29th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such a gorgeous colour!
March 29th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful, and how perfect!
March 29th, 2022  
haskar ace
Beautifully captured. Great textures and colour.
March 29th, 2022  
