rainbow #26 Indigo Blueberries..

Looking for indigo around the house and then I remembered about the blueberries I picked recently from a local farm.. I have put them in the freezer to use for muffins, shortcakes, and smoothies.. so I teamed them up with some lovely little cut glass port glasses I have that were FG's Mums.. but the longer I dilly dallied to get the shot the more icicles formed on the berries.. But the do the job for Indigo rainbow..