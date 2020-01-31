Previous
Stunning sunset... by julzmaioro
Stunning sunset...

Last night I could see what looked like a great sunset developing so got FG to take me to a good vantage point in the 4WD.. and thankfully I was not disapointed, but it was so windy up here I could not use the tripod so had to use the back of the ute for support .. we came down after the sun dropped into the sea but then it just got better with all sorts of colours .. you will see more later ..
In the foreground of this shot is Parkinsons lake which is said to be 'bottomless' and then out over the hills is the Tasman Sea and beyond that is Australia ..
31st January 2020

Angelika van Rooyen ace
It is stunning, looking forward to the after sunset pictures.
January 31st, 2020  
