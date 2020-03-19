Sign up
Photo 1055
Rainbow Month .. Green .. #3
Loved these topiaries at the Auckland Botanical Gardens and this one was a perfect 'Koru' .. The shape of an unfurling fern ...
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3578
photos
219
followers
224
following
289% complete
View this month »
Album
Around and About..
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
16th March 2020 12:13pm
Tags
green
,
topiary
,
rainbow2020
