Previous
Next
Rainbow Month .. Green .. #3 by julzmaioro
Photo 1055

Rainbow Month .. Green .. #3

Loved these topiaries at the Auckland Botanical Gardens and this one was a perfect 'Koru' .. The shape of an unfurling fern ...
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise