Rainbow Month .. Orange # 5 by julzmaioro
Rainbow Month .. Orange # 5

Yesterday I was on the phone looking out the window and I saw this Monarch exercising her wings, and I hoped she would still be there when I was ready to go 'shoot' it ... compare it with the other from week 2 and it's looking a bit bedragled...
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Shepherdman
Nice colourful details
March 29th, 2020  
