Photo 1088
Rainbow 2022 #14 Red.. Coffee Roaster
Monday is my water aerobics class and today we stopped at a different Cafe than the usual.. This one Roasts and grinds their own beans and it smelt wonderful.. Couldn't resist a shot of the Roaster..
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4315
photos
202
followers
211
following
Views
11
Album
Around and About..
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
14th March 2022 11:40am
Tags
red
,
#14
,
rainbow2022
