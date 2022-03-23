Previous
Rainbow #23 Yellow.. Pumpkin Man.. by julzmaioro
Rainbow #23 Yellow.. Pumpkin Man..

While driving home from our time away last week I had to do a quick turn around when I saw this 'Pumpkin Sculpture' which alone was pretty cool but the fact the were giving support to the poor people of The Ukraine it really deserved a shot.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Christina
It really did - great sculpture and shot
March 23rd, 2022  
Dianne
A lovely sculpture and as you say, special sentiments.
March 23rd, 2022  
