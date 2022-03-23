Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1097
Rainbow #23 Yellow.. Pumpkin Man..
While driving home from our time away last week I had to do a quick turn around when I saw this 'Pumpkin Sculpture' which alone was pretty cool but the fact the were giving support to the poor people of The Ukraine it really deserved a shot.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4333
photos
202
followers
211
following
300% complete
View this month »
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
Latest from all albums
1094
3233
1095
3234
1096
3235
1097
3236
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Around and About..
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
18th March 2022 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
#23
,
rainbow2022
Christina
It really did - great sculpture and shot
March 23rd, 2022
Dianne
A lovely sculpture and as you say, special sentiments.
March 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close