Previous
Next
Vikki at AIC by jyokota
Photo 1588

Vikki at AIC

Inspired by Vikki's post today, I decided to post the photo I took of her photographing this: http://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2020-01-08

5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
435% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot with lovely light and repetitive lines.
January 9th, 2020  
Brigette ace
Great shot!!
January 9th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Good capture of the fluted columns and of Vicki!
January 9th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great shot and processing
January 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise