Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1588
Vikki at AIC
Inspired by Vikki's post today, I decided to post the photo I took of her photographing this:
http://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2020-01-08
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2063
photos
223
followers
151
following
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
1584
351
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
7th August 2019 3:28am
Tags
b&w
,
photographer
,
chicago
,
art-institute
,
jy-b&w
,
365-photobuddies
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot with lovely light and repetitive lines.
January 9th, 2020
Brigette
ace
Great shot!!
January 9th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Good capture of the fluted columns and of Vicki!
January 9th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great shot and processing
January 9th, 2020
