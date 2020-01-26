Sign up
Photo 1608
MVK at Team Lab
https://www.teamlab.art
"An art collective of ultra-technologists whose collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, technology, design, and the natural world."
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me.
2081
photos
235
followers
153
following
Tags
japan
,
flowers
,
lights
,
projection
,
odaiba
,
jy-japan
,
eths
,
jy-tokyo
,
team-lab
Mariana Visser
absolutely love this
February 18th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh my word, I visited a team lab installation when I was in Tokyo in November. It was such a thrilling experience. Such clever use of light, art and technology!
February 18th, 2020
julia
ace
Looks pretty funky ...
February 18th, 2020
Diana
ace
This is so amazing!
February 18th, 2020
