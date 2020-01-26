Previous
Next
MVK at Team Lab by jyokota
Photo 1608

MVK at Team Lab

https://www.teamlab.art

"An art collective of ultra-technologists whose collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, technology, design, and the natural world."
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
440% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mariana Visser
absolutely love this
February 18th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh my word, I visited a team lab installation when I was in Tokyo in November. It was such a thrilling experience. Such clever use of light, art and technology!
February 18th, 2020  
julia ace
Looks pretty funky ...
February 18th, 2020  
Diana ace
This is so amazing!
February 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise