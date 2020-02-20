Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1618
Chicago Skyline from Shakespeare Theatre
Well, actually from the top of the parking garage at Navy Pier . . . '
@Taffy's
b&w of the actual theatre:
http://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-02-20
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2091
photos
236
followers
156
following
443% complete
View this month »
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
20th February 2020 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
lights
,
nighttime
,
skyline
,
chicago
,
cityscape
,
starburst
,
jy-chicago
,
jy-nighttime
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close