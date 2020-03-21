Sign up
Photo 1640
Coming Around to the Side of the Cathedral
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
10th March 2020 8:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
church
,
cathedral
,
architecture
,
poland
,
wroclaw
,
wrocław
,
jy-b&w
,
jy-nighttime
,
jy-poland
,
jy-wrocław
,
cathedral-island
Ukandie!
ace
This series of Cathedral shots are stunning!
March 21st, 2020
