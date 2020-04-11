Previous
Next
I'm stuck by jyokota
Photo 1656

I'm stuck

I've taken photos of my home library every day yet I can't capture what this library represents, how it feels to be in it, and I haven't posted but the first few days of this month-long challenge to take 30 photos of it. It should be easy to find 30 ways of photographing it but every photo I take isn't right. There's a light bulb out and I can't reach it to change it so it's casting weird shadows. The color is uncorrectable. So, here is this very colorful library filled with books for children (and this is the picturebook section!) presented in black and white.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
453% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Newbank Lass ace
Oh wow. That looks amazing. How many books do you have?
April 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise