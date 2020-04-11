I'm stuck

I've taken photos of my home library every day yet I can't capture what this library represents, how it feels to be in it, and I haven't posted but the first few days of this month-long challenge to take 30 photos of it. It should be easy to find 30 ways of photographing it but every photo I take isn't right. There's a light bulb out and I can't reach it to change it so it's casting weird shadows. The color is uncorrectable. So, here is this very colorful library filled with books for children (and this is the picturebook section!) presented in black and white.