The Table is Set for Oliver by jyokota
The Table is Set for Oliver

Taffy came over for a couple of hours today. We hadn't seen each other in person since February because of having to say home. I had saved Oliver's picnic table photo prop for her visit so we could photograph together but Oliver didn't show up. I think he's used to my silence so our talking voices kept him away.

One of the Mother's Day gifts from my daughter and her husband (the other was R2D2 --all photo props). A woman who lost her job during Covid started making and selling these picnic tables for squirrels and adding the peanuts and a tissue-paper picnic tablecloth. I added the plastic cover to protect the delicate tissue paper.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
