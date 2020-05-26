Common Grackle Gets the Grub Worm

Christine @inthecloud5 ordered grub worms by mail and attracted colorful starlings and captured them in an amazing pose. So I also ordered grub worms but mine were dried instead of live. But the grackle came and ate -- and look very closely you will see a @janepittenger type of bird tongue capture! Well, mine is not as clear and sharp as hers but this is the first bird tongue I've captured! The bird house I ordered because it reminds me of Tove Jansson's Moomin House. When it arrived, the box said "Made in Sweden". While Tove was a Finnish person she lived in the Swedish part of Finland, and her native language and the language she wrote in was Swedish.