Photo 2496
Entering my frame . . .
When you hold up your camera to photograph a church, a motorcycle scoots into your frame. Obviously, Rome.
11th April 2024
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
italy
,
motorcycle
,
monochrome
,
rome
,
jy-rome
Casablanca
ace
Classically Roma! Made me smile.
May 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
I like the symmetry.
May 29th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice catch of the scooter in front of the that beautiful church. Nice composition.
May 29th, 2024
