Previous
Entering my frame . . . by jyokota
Photo 2496

Entering my frame . . .

When you hold up your camera to photograph a church, a motorcycle scoots into your frame. Obviously, Rome.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
683% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Classically Roma! Made me smile.
May 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
I like the symmetry.
May 29th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice catch of the scooter in front of the that beautiful church. Nice composition.
May 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise