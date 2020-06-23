Previous
Oh. So. High. by jyokota
Photo 1734

Oh. So. High.

I bought a case of high nutrition pressed corn squirrel food for Oliver because I had been feeding him a diet of my bread failures and stale pantry goods (don't worry, he was eating a lot of oak seeds, too). But when I put it on his feeding dish, he rolled it out of the dish, all over the ground, and got it all dirty so I bought him this corn suspender, thinking he might have fun hanging from it like the photos showed. (True intent: Photo opp for me.) But that incredulous look on his face -- why is it so hard for him to get to the treat now.
Junko Y

@jyokota
JackieR ace
Junko, do you have a hide in your garden?? You're getting such fabulous nature wildlife.
June 27th, 2020  
