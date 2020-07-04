Previous
July 4 2020 by jyokota
July 4 2020

A most unusual "celebration" in the USA. Of course all the big usual festivities were called off -- setting out the lawn chairs on June 1 in preparation for the annual parade http://365project.org/jyokota/365/2013-07-04 , the city fireworks, etc. So I had planned to watch the Buck Moon and the penumbral lunar eclipse. But I could hear small fireworks being set off all around me so I walked down to the park and watched teens setting of fireworks in the middle of the outdoor basketball court (you can see it in the middle red photo. And because these smaller fireworks don't go very high, I could only get a small portion of the one that went overhead.
Lou Ann ace
I was so glad there were small celebrations everywhere. I’m glad you found some. And oh that moon shot, oh my.
July 9th, 2020  
