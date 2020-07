Goldfinch in the Garden

Perched on a tomato cage. I glared at the bird (after I took the photo) to impress upon her that birds are fed in a different zone of the backyard. This area is MY feeding zone. so don't be eating my tomatoes. I had three little tomatoes almost ripe, then two, and today only one was left. But I suspect it was a chipmunk or squirrel as the tomato was completely taken and not just pecked.