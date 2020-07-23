Previous
Pączki by jyokota
Photo 1766

Pączki

Classic Polish donut with rose jam
Bolesławiec Coffee cup
Very Polish concept of Second Breakfast

Feeling nostalgic about teaching at Wrocław University in Poland.
marie ace
This looks fantastic. It's so funny how we happen to be in the same places, but not always at the same time. I have been an Erasmus student in Wrocław in 2012/13. And I got a Bolesławiec teapot there!
December 18th, 2020  
