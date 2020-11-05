Sign up
What makes you think I was digging?
5th November 2020
5th Nov 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
digging
,
jy-backyard
,
jy-squirrel
Diana
ace
Lol, he could not look more guilty, love the dirt on his whisers. Fabulous shot and title.
December 23rd, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
So funny with the dirt all over his face!
December 23rd, 2020
