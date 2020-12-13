Previous
Star Photographer! by jyokota
Photo 1860

Star Photographer!

Kuma-chan didn't win Star Baker this week but his new mask from Vikki @summerfield has a sparkling charm that shows he's the Star Photographer! Thanks, Vikki!
Hey, Tiny . . . are YOU the Star Baker? Leslie @lesip 's many oh-so-clever-photo-setups of Tiny: http://365project.org/lesip/extras/2019-12

Thanks to @Taffy for guidance on Topaz Textures!
13th December 2020 13th Dec 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Junko Y ace
@summerfield @lesip @taffy
December 16th, 2020  
Taffy ace
@summerfield Just a thank you, Vikki, for such a great gift!
And Kuma looks quite handsome in his new socially responsible outfit!
December 16th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Cute shot and nice bling on the mask.
December 16th, 2020  
