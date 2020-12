Kuma-chan didn't win Star Baker this week but his new mask from Vikki @summerfield has a sparkling charm that shows he's the Star Photographer! Thanks, Vikki!Hey, Tiny . . . are YOU the Star Baker? Leslie @lesip 's many oh-so-clever-photo-setups of Tiny: http://365project.org/lesip/extras/2019-12 Thanks to @Taffy for guidance on Topaz Textures!