Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1860
Star Photographer!
Kuma-chan didn't win Star Baker this week but his new mask from Vikki
@summerfield
has a sparkling charm that shows he's the Star Photographer! Thanks, Vikki!
Hey, Tiny . . . are YOU the Star Baker? Leslie
@lesip
's many oh-so-clever-photo-setups of Tiny:
http://365project.org/lesip/extras/2019-12
Thanks to
@Taffy
for guidance on Topaz Textures!
13th December 2020
13th Dec 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2355
photos
249
followers
154
following
510% complete
View this month »
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mask
,
photography
,
charm
,
bear
,
star-photographer
,
not-tiny
,
kuma-chan
Junko Y
ace
@summerfield
@lesip
@taffy
December 16th, 2020
Taffy
ace
@summerfield
Just a thank you, Vikki, for such a great gift!
And Kuma looks quite handsome in his new socially responsible outfit!
December 16th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cute shot and nice bling on the mask.
December 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
And Kuma looks quite handsome in his new socially responsible outfit!